Chiefs awarded 2 compensatory picks in 2021 NFL draft

The NFL has officially announced compensatory draft picks for the 2021 NFL draft and the Kansas City Chiefs are among the teams set to receive multiple picks.

The Chiefs were awarded a fourth- and fifth-round pick by the NFL, which was exactly what they were previously projected to receive. The Chiefs didn’t sign any players to offset contracts signed by Emmanuel Ogbah and Kendall Fuller, who left the team during the 2020 free agency period. Because of that, Kansas City is now reaping the rewards in the 2021 NFL draft.

They’ll pick in Round 4 at No. 144 overall and Round 5 at No. 181 overall according to the latest update from the NFL. They revised their initial announcement due to an error.

Chiefs GM Brett Veach has only once made a compensatory pick in the draft prior to this year, selecting RB Darwin Thompson in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft. The Chiefs were not awarded any compensatory draft picks in 2020. The team did receive a compensatory pick in the 2018 NFL draft, but it was moved to acquire DB Jordan Lucas in trade with the Miami Dolphins.

Assuming that the Chiefs don’t do much trading in the 2021 NFL draft, the team is set to have a total of eight draft picks this year. That means this has the potential to be the largest draft class of Veach’s tenure as general manager. Each of his three draft classes since taking over has included just six players.

