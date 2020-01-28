Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens says he didn't pick on 49ers' George Kittle at Iowa

MIAMI – George Kittle can't wait to put a hit into Anthony Hitchens during Super Bowl LIV. The 49ers tight end is a tenacious run blocker, and loves going head's up against defenders while clearing a path in the 49ers run game.

The Kansas City Chiefs weakside linebacker apparently has a target on his back. Kittle has his sights set on Hitchens after he picked on him with both guys played at the University of Iowa. Kittle said Hitchens bullied him a bit – it was a lighthearted accusation – during practices.

Hitchens doesn't remember it exactly that way, and says they'll have a fun rivalry going on during Sunday's Super Bowl.

I was just doing my job," Hitchens said Monday at Super Bowl Opening Night. "It was nothing crazy or out of the ordinary. We have the same agent and we stay in contact. He's a good guy and an excellent player who works really hard. I'm looking forward to going up against him.

"I did back at Iowa. I definitely wouldn't say I was bullying him in practice. But life can be rough sometimes. when you're 180 pounds playing tight end in the Big Ten."

Kittle isn't 180 pounds anymore. He's 249 now, and comes with a nasty streak.

While Kittle has grown physically and as a player since the 49ers made him a fifth-round NFL draft pick out of Iowa, Hitchens says he saw great potential in Kittle when they were Hawkeyes.

Oh definitely. When you run routes like he can from the tight end position, you're going to be special. Only a couple of guys in the league can do what he does. We have a guy like that in Travis Kelce. They have one with George. All that receiving talent, plus his great ability to block, that's hard to do in this league.

"He was running great routes and beating guys as a freshman. I knew then that he had great potential. He matched that with hard work and a great mindset and he has fun with it. That's what makes him so unique."

