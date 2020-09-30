Chiefs announce two roster moves on Wednesday

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that standout rookie CB L’Jarius Sneed has been placed on injured reserve. Earlier today, Chiefs HC Andy Reid confirmed that CB L’Jarius Sneed had suffered a fractured collarbone.

“Sneed is going to have his clavicle fixed,” Reid told reporters. “It was fractured, so we’ll just see how that works for him as far as the time away and all.”

The rookie corner had been a real bright spot in the Chiefs’ draft class, leading the NFL in interceptions through the first two weeks of the NFL season. While he’ll be eligible to begin practicing in Week 7, they’ll be without him for some time as he recovers from this injury.

We have placed CB L’Jarius Sneed on IR and elevated LB Darius Harris from the practice squad to the active roster. pic.twitter.com/NZzWJX879j — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 30, 2020





In a corresponding move, the Chiefs elevated LB Darius Harris to the 53-man roster. This is a move that should excite fans in Kansas City. Harris missed the entire 2019 season with a shoulder injury after signing with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State.

This is what Brett Veach said about him following the 2019 NFL Draft:

“This (Darius) Harris is kid is interesting. I don’t know when he will be ready because he had a little bit of a setback after the season. He played at the NFLPA game and after the game was over he went through, he wasn’t a combine guy, but he went through his pro day, went through all those visits and then got surgery a little late in this process because he wanted to show what he could do. So, that is going to set him back. I’m not sure when we are going to get him. Will he be available before camp or shortly after camp? But he is a guy that you might want to watch and maybe it’s not this year, but we think he has a lot of talent moving forward. He can be a guy that doesn’t just makes the roster but starts one day. We are excited about him… If you go back to this Harris kid, this was a kid that if he didn’t have the shoulder issue, he gets drafted. We knew that and there was a lot of competition for him. We got after both of those guys aggressively.”

With some early linebacker woes in Kansas City, you have to be happy to see this kid getting elevated and potentially becoming a contributor for the Chiefs.