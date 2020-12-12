Chiefs announce two roster moves on Saturday

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced two roster moves ahead of their Week 14 game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Chiefs have decided to echo their moves ahead of Week 13, activating DB Chris Lammons and Stefen Wisniewski from the practice squad via standard elevation. That means they’ll revert to the practice squad without having to clear waivers on Monday.

Teams are allowed to elevate a maximum of two players from the practice squad each week using standard elevation protocols. Those players can only be activated this way two times in total. With both Lammons and Wisniewski being activated this way in Week 13, this will be the last time they can be elevated using the standard elevation.

We have activated DB Chris Lammons and G Stefen Wisniewski from the practice squad. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 12, 2020

In Week 13, Lammons tied four other players for the lead in special teams snaps with 19 snaps. He didn’t play any snaps on defense during that game. Stefen Wisniewski dressed to play in Week 13, but he didn’t play in a single snap on offense or special teams. Hopefully, both can make an impact this week as it’ll likely be their last opportunity to without being signed to the 53-man roster.

It’s worth noting that the Chiefs chose to elevate Lammons again and didn’t opt to bring up a player like rookie safety Rodney Clemons. Tyrann Mathieu was a late addition to the weekly injury report on Friday, listed as limited in practice with a hip injury. Sure, Lammons can play some safety but adding a player who practices and plays the position regularly would signal more about Mathieu’s status.

List