Chiefs announce trio of roster moves on Saturday

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a pair of roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 11 rodeo with the Dallas Cowboys.

In a highly-anticipated move by Chiefs fans and fantasy footballers alike, Kansas City has officially activated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve. The second-year halfback was placed on IR after he suffered an MCL sprain against Buffalo Bills in Week 5.

The former first-round draft pick was designated to return last week, but he needed the two weeks of practice before Rick Burkholder gave the team the green light to activate him to the 53-man roster. Andy Reid was pleased with what he saw from Edwards-Helaire at practice this week. Fans should expect that he resumes a significant role in the offense rather quickly, even with Darrel Williams emerging as a pass-catching threat in Week 10 against the Raiders.

We have waived TE Daniel Brown. We have activated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from Injured Reserve. We have activated Practice Squad player WR Daurice Fountain via COVID replacement. pic.twitter.com/uWNzfW2K0S — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 20, 2021

The team didn’t need to make room for Edwards-Helaire on the 53-man roster this week because of Marcus Kemp’s placement on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Knowing they eventually would need to make a roster move, the team preemptively waived TE Daniel Brown, who was acquired in the Laurent Duvernay-Tardif trade. He was a healthy scratch last week and never ended up playing a game for Kansas City. He could return on the practice squad if he’s not claimed.

Additionally, the Chiefs have elevated WR Daurice Fountain to the 53-man roster as COVID replacement. This designation is significant because it doesn’t count toward the two standard elevations the team is allotted per player. The team signaled an elevation was coming when they protected Fountain on the practice squad on Thursday. He’ll serve as a primary replacement for Kemp on both special teams and on offense. Fountain was a preseason standout for Kansas City, catching 10 passes for 118 yards and recovering an onside kick on special teams.

The Chiefs still await the return of Kyle Long, who remains on the Reserve/PUP list. That will have to wait until after the bye week in Week 13.

