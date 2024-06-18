Chiefs announce training camp dates

Jun. 17—Fans will be able to see the Kansas City Chiefs back in action in St. Joseph on Sunday, July 21, at Missouri Western State University.

The team announced the 2024 Chiefs Training Camp dates on Monday morning. July 21 will be the first open practice and camp will run through Thursday, Aug. 15. The first day of open practices on July 21 will have a $5 admission fee, along with two other practice dates, including practices on Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, Aug. 4. While all other practices open to the public will be free to get in, there will be two separate practices open to season ticket members only and will be closed to the public. The season ticket member practices are on Monday, July 22, and Wednesday, Aug. 7.

This year marks the club's 14th training camp at Missouri Western. Mosaic Life Care presents the camp and practice sessions are held on the Mosaic Training Fields.

The Chiefs enter the 2024 training camp as back-to-back Super Bowl champions. 2024 also marks the final year of the contractual agreement between the Chiefs and Missouri Western to bring the team to St. Joseph for one more summer of training camp.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who enters his eighth season in the NFL, has been through several training camps in St. Joseph. Mahomes has embraced the idea of being one of very few teams in the NFL to have training camp away from their own facility and shared his thoughts on the significance in the days leading up to their Super Bowl 57 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in February of 2023.

"You build those great relationships with the guys," Mahomes said. "I'm happy that Coach (Andy) Reid takes us away, at least for a couple of weeks."

Training camp tickets must be reserved in advance at www.chiefs.com/trainingcamp/. Ticket reservations will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, for Chiefs season ticket members followed by the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 21. Fans can reserve a maximum of six tickets per practice and can reserve tickets for a maximum of three separate practices.

