Chiefs announce three roster moves ahead of training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced three transactions on Monday.

With veterans finally reporting to training camp, the Chiefs made official the signing of DE Alex Okafor. The veteran defensive lineman returns to Kansas City for his third season with the franchise, helping solidify depth on the edge in wake of offseason trouble for DE Frank Clark.

In addition to making Okafor’s signing official on Monday, the team announced two more roster moves. During Sunday’s practice, WR Chris Finke appeared to have suffered an injury during practice. He was not present for practice with the rest of the rookies on Monday. The team announced this afternoon that he’d been waived with an injury designation. If he clears waivers, he’ll revert to the team’s injured reserve list.

We have waived/injured the following player: WR Chris Finke



We have signed the following players:



DE Alex Okafor⁰LS Drew Scott — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 26, 2021

The team also announced a second signing on Monday, creating some competition at the long snapper position. The team signed former Kansas State LS Drew Scott to the 90-man offseason roster. He played with the Wildcats from 2014-2017 and has spent some time bouncing around different NFL clubs, but hasn’t actually played in the league yet. He spent the 2019 offseason with the Dallas Cowboys and part of the 2020 offseason with the New York Giants. The Chiefs are familiar with the 6-2 and 256-pound long snapper as they brought him in for a workout ahead of their Super Bowl LIV run back in December of 2019.

This could be the team preparing themselves in the event of a COVID-19 situation as they did at times last year. It also could also signal that they’re looking at the future of the long snapper position in Kansas City. Current Chiefs LS James Winchester is in the final year of a five-year $4.45-million-dollar contract and is set to become a free agent in 2022.

Story continues

List