Chiefs announce single-game tickets for 2023 NFL season go on sale Friday

Kansas City Chiefs fans who aren’t season ticket holders will soon be able to purchase tickets for games at Arrowhead Stadium in 2023.

With the NFL’s 2023 schedule reveal slated for the evening of Thursday, May 11, the Chiefs will open single-game and group ticket sales for home games on Friday, May 13.

The general public can purchase tickets at www.chiefs.com beginning at 11:00 a.m. CT on Friday. As usual, there will be an exclusive online presale beginning Friday at 8:00 a.m. CT for Jackson County taxpayers. Season Ticket Members will also have an exclusive online presale beginning on Friday at 10 a.m. CT.

There will be no walk-up sales for tickets again this year, with the team going all-mobile for their tickets and parking passes. Also, if you plan to go to all of the Chiefs’ home games it pays to purchase your full-season parking passes in advance.

The complete 2023 schedule will be revealed on the team’s official Twitter, Instagram and Facebook channels at 7:00 p.m. CT on Thursday. The entire 2023 NFL schedule will be announced on NFL Network and NFL.com simultaneously. Mitch Holthus and Matt McMullen will release a special edition of their “Defending the Kingdom” podcast with a breakdown of the entire 2023 Chiefs schedule.

We’ll be tracking all leaks and schedule reveals on Chiefs Wire leading up to the official announcement.

