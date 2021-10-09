Chiefs announce several roster moves on Saturday

The Kansas City Chiefs have made several roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 5 tilt against the Buffalo Bills.

In a highly anticipated move, the Chiefs have activated second-year LB Willie Gay Jr. from injured reserve. Gay suffered a toe injury in preseason Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings. As a result, he was placed on injured reserve to start the season.

Gay was designated to return from injured reserve earlier in the practice week, and even though he’ll be activated to the 53-man roster he’s not a guarantee to play in Week 5 against Buffalo. He’ll be listed as questionable on the injury report due to his toe injury, but there’s also the question of his mental health. He missed practice on Friday due to personal reasons and later revealed on Twitter that he was dealing with mental health issues.

We have activated LB Willie Gay from Injured Reserve. Gay will be listed on the injury report with a Toe injury and is Questionable for Sunday’s Game. We have activated DE Demone Harris from the Practice Squad via Standard Elevation. We have waived LB Darius Harris. pic.twitter.com/47q7ESNH1u — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 9, 2021

In order to make room for Gay on the 53-man roster, the Chiefs waived reserve LB Darius Harris.

The Chiefs also elevated DE Demone Harris from the practice squad via standard elevation. Chris Jones missed the entire week of practice with a wrist injury. Typically an elevation like this would signal that Jones might not play, but remember, the Chiefs also recently placed Joshua Kaindoh on injured reserve. Frank Clark has also dealt with injuries this season, so the elevation of Harris is not necessarily indicative of Jones’ status.

