Chiefs announce several roster moves on Wednesday

The Kansas City Chiefs made several roster moves on Wednesday afternoon ahead of their first practice of the week.

To make room for the earlier reported signing of DT Taylor Stallworth, the team is waiving DE Benton Whitley from the 53-man roster. Whitley was poached from the Las Angeles Rams practice squad three weeks ago when Mike Danna first suffered his calf injury.

The Chiefs do have room to bring Whitley back on the practice squad should he clear waivers. The team also made another move on the practice squad as well.

We have activated Practice Squad player DT Taylor Stallworth. We have signed RB Wayne Gallman to the Practice Squad. We have waived DE Benton Whitley and terminated the Practice Squad contract of DT Cortez Broughton. pic.twitter.com/Ddxch6I8Fn — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 12, 2022

We reported that the team released DT Cortez Broughton on Tuesday, we now know the corresponding move there. They’ve signed former New York Giants RB Wayne Gallman to the practice squad. A fourth-round draft pick by the Giants in 2017 out of the University of Clemson, Gallman has appeared in 61 career games with 14 career starts. The 6-foot and 210-pound running back had his best season in 2020, recording 147 carries for 682 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Gallman also is a good pass-catching running back with 81 career receptions for 519 yards and two scores.

The team has four running backs on the 53-man roster in Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon and Ronald Jones. Gallman should provide some valuable depth there as the season continues for Kansas City.

In addition to the announcements above, the Chiefs formally designated CB Trent McDuffie to return from injured reserve. He’ll return to practice on Wednesday and could be activated to the 53-man roster ahead of the game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6.

The Chiefs have not yet placed DT Tershawn Wharton (ACL) on injured reserve. That moved could come later this week should the Chiefs decide to activate McDuffie.

