Chiefs announce roster moves following rookie minicamp

Charles Goldman
·2 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs have announced several roster moves following rookie minicamp, signing two tryout players and releasing two players from the 90-man offseason roster.

The Chiefs officially announced the signings of WR Daurice Fountain and CB Manny Patterson. Both players were among the players present at rookie minicamp this weekend, trying out for a spot on the team. Fountain is a former 2018 NFL draft pick by the Colts and Patterson is a former 2020 UDFA who spent time with the Washington Football Team and the Houston Texans last season.

In corresponding moves, the Chiefs waived Marshall UDFA signing Jaylon McClain-Sapp and terminated the contract of veteran WR Tajae Sharpe. McClain-Sapp had just been announced as an addition ahead of rookie minicamp. Sharpe, a former draft pick by the Tennessee Titans, recently re-signed with Kansas City after joining their practice squad in December of 2020.

The new additions, Fountain and Patterson both figure into the offseason competition at their respective positions. Both the receiver spot and the secondary have some stout competition as the team heads into Phase 2 of the offseason program.

Fountain, listed at 6-1 and 210, should see action as a boundary receiver in Kansas City. He’s shown some contested-catch ability in the NFL, though his opportunities with the Colts were limited.

Patterson, listed at 5-10 and 180 pounds, showcased man coverage ability and ball skills in college. He could be competing to replace some of the snaps that the Chiefs lost on special teams with Antonio Hamilton leaving to sign with the Buccaneers.

