Chiefs announce roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s roster cuts deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs have made five roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s roster cuts deadline. Three of the roster moves made were injured related while two other players were released/waived outright.

The team waived WR Antonio Callaway and TE Evan Baylis with injury designations. That means if both players clear waivers they’ll revert to the team’s injured reserve list.

RB Elijah McGuire was placed on injured reserve outright, effectively ending his 2021 NFL season for Kansas City. He suffered an ankle sprain during the preseason Week 1 opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

WR Chad Williams, who hasn’t practiced much this training camp due to injury, was released.

Finally, second-year NFL DB Manny Patterson was waived.

Developing…

