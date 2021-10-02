Chiefs announce roster move on Saturday

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced a roster move ahead of their Week 4 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In order to help solve depth issues at the cornerback position, the Chiefs have called up a player from the practice squad. Kansas City is adding CB Dicaprio Bootle to the 53-man roster via standard elevation. They foreshadowed this move earlier this week when they protected Bootle and Demone Harris on the practice squad, something they typically only do when they intend to elevate players on gameday.

Bootle appearing in his first-ever regular-season game for the Chiefs after appearing in three games during the 2021 NFL preseason.

We have activated the following Practice Squad player via Standard Elevation:



DB Dicaprio Bootle pic.twitter.com/FAb8t1fww3 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 2, 2021

Bootle, 24, signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL draft. The University of Nebraska standout played in a ton of games in college and he may find his niche in the NFL playing in the slot. With Rashad Fenton already ruled out the Chiefs needed to elevate another corner capable of playing the nickel position. Bootle had some first- and second-team repetitions during training camp shadowing both L’Jarius Sneed and Fenton. During the preseason, he got some good work in the slot too, flashing as a blitzer and against the pass.

In addition to elevating Bootle, the Chiefs also ruled out CB Charvarius Ward and DE Frank Clark.

