Chiefs announce pair of practice squad elevations ahead Week 8 vs. Giants

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced pair of roster moves ahead of their Week 8 game against the New York Giants on “Monday Night Football.”

In an expected move, the Chiefs elevated practice squad LB Darius Harris via Standard Elevation this week. It marks the second consecutive week that Kansas City has brought up Harris from the practice squad. They protected him earlier in the week, ensuring no one could sign him and making it clear he’d be called up again this week.

That was also made clear when the team ruled out starting MIKE Anthony Hitchens. Harris has filled in for Hitchens in the past and is also capable of playing the SAM linebacker position in the Chiefs’ scheme. He only played special teams last week and will likely play there again this week assuming there are no injuries.

That wasn’t the only move made by Kansas City ahead of Monday night, though.

We have activated Practice Squad players DE Austin Edwards and LB Darius Harris via Standard Elevation. pic.twitter.com/w2EbHaUTXO — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 1, 2021

The team also brought up DE Austin Edwards from the practice squad via Standard Elevation. The team first signed the former D-II defender to the practice squad during the playoffs last season. He was highly productive in college, recording 187 total tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, and three forced fumbles in his career. He played in 2020 with the Atlanta Falcons on their practice squad, but he chose to join Kansas City in the playoffs when the season ended.

Edwards signed a reserve/future deal to rejoin the team this season, but he didn’t make the 53-man roster out of the gate. During the preseason, Edwards got some work on the edge and on the interior defensive line. With Khalen Saunders out of this game, plus Chris Jones dealing with wrist/groin injuries, it makes sense to this player up for depth purposes. It’ll also be good for the Chiefs to get an idea of what they have on the practice squad at the defensive end position ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline on Tuesday.

