Chiefs announce naming rights agreement with GEHA for field at Arrowhead Stadium

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced a new agreement with GEHA for naming rights to the field at Arrowhead Stadium. At the start of the 2021 NFL season, the team will begin referring to their home as “GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.”

A developing deal between GEHA and the Chiefs for the naming rights of Arrowhead Stadium was previously reported ahead of the 2020 NFL season, but the team refuted the report. Now it appears they’ve revisited the idea for the future.

“We are extremely proud and excited to announce our naming rights agreement with GEHA. When we set out to find a partner for the field at Arrowhead, it was critical to identify a national leader that shares our core values, as well as a deep connection to the local community and respect for Chiefs Kingdom,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said, via press release. “Our relationship with GEHA over the last few years has only served to reinforce the alignment between our two organizations and proven their strong, long-standing relationship with the local community. This expanded partnership will continue to build lasting health and wellness programs that support the team, GEHA and our community.”

Back in July of 2019, GEHA became the club’s Exclusive Health, Dental and Vision Plan Partner. They’ve collaborated on a number of ventures since, including the Chiefs’ 2019 documentary series, “The Franchise.” They’ve also worked together on several initiatives serving the community in Kansas City.

According to the press release, the agreement for the naming rights of the field runs through the team’s current lease agreement with the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority.

