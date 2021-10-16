Chiefs announce lone roster move on Saturday

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a lone roster move on Saturday ahead of their Week 6 clash with the Washington Football Team.

With Chris Jones ruled out, missing his second consecutive week with a wrist injury, the Chiefs have once again elevated DE Demone Harris from the practice squad. He was protected earlier in the practice week, indicating that he’d likely be elevated again.

This is the third year that Harris has spent in Kansas City. He got his start on the 53-man roster in 2019, after being signed away from the Baltimore Ravens practice squad. He appeared in a handful of games leading up to Super Bowl LIV and he’s since spent a few seasons on the practice squad as one of the team’s trusted reserves along the defensive line.

We have activated DE Demone Harris from the Practice Squad via Standard Elevation. pic.twitter.com/RVqUicBqZy — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 16, 2021

Harris was active for the first time this season last week, appearing in just 10 snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. He didn’t record any stats during the game, but this week he could see some more opportunities to mix in with the starters in Kansas City.

Andy Reid expressed optimism that Chris Jones could make his return in Week 7, so this could be the last opportunity for a while for Harris to make an impression on the active roster.

