Chiefs announce Jerick McKinnon and Kadarius Toney are out vs. Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs will be light on the offensive side during their Christmas Day matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. The team announced Saturday that four players are out of the potential AFC West-clinching game.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid broke the news that Jerick McKinnon, Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman, and Donovan Smith will be unavailable as he addressed reporters following the team’s last practice before Christmas. As expected, Donovan Smith, who continues to deal with a neck injury, and Mecole Hardman, returning from injured reserve, haven’t been available in recent games. Hardman returned to practice during the week as a limited participant continuing to rehab his thumb injury.

Here’s the final injury report for the Chiefs and Raiders. pic.twitter.com/gFUD0pKRIY — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) December 23, 2023

McKinnon’s nagging groin issue has flared up again and has already cost the veteran running back two games this season. Toney is down with a new injury as he’s been designated out because of a strained hip. He has battled different injuries throughout the season, including knee surgery that held him out of training camp and the preseason.

The absences should open more opportunities for Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Wanya Morris and the potential returns of Justyn Ross and Isiah Pacheco.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire