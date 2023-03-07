Chiefs announce Frank Clark’s release

The Chiefs made Frank Clark‘s departure official Tuesday: They announced they have released the defensive lineman.

The team tweeted its thanks to Clark for four seasons and his contributions to two Super Bowl titles.

A report Monday indicated the team tried to renegotiate Clark’s contract but failed to come to terms. Clark’s contract called for a $20.5 million base salary with nothing guaranteed.

The Chiefs save $21 million against the 2023 salary cap.

Clark, who turns 30 in June, had five sacks in 15 starts last season. He added 2.5 sacks in the postseason, giving him 13.5 sacks in his postseason career, the third-most in NFL history.

