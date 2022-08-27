Chiefs announce first roster moves ahead of 53-man deadline

With preseason Week 3 in the books, the Kansas City Chiefs are wasting no time getting started on their roster cuts.

The Chiefs announced five moves on Saturday morning, bringing the roster total down from 80 players to 75. They’ll need to make another 22 roster moves ahead of 3:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday in order to trim their team to 53 players ahead of the regular season.

Here are the moves that the Chiefs made:

Released: OT Roderick Johnson

Waived: QB Dustin Crum

Waived: RB Tayon Fleet-Davis

Waived: LB Mike Rose

Waived: WR Aaron Parker

Players who are released are vested veterans and become unrestricted free agents immediately. Players who are waived must clear waivers before becoming unrestricted free agents. You can find more about the terminology of roster cuts on our tracker.

The most notable moves from this initial group of cuts are probably former Iowa State LB Mike Rose and veteran OT Roderick Johnson.

Rose was Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2020. The linebacker group in Kansas City was as competitive as they come and he really never stood much of a chance to make the 53-man roster. It’s possible he could return to the practice squad, though.

Johnson, a former fifth-round draft pick, joined the team late last year on the practice squad. He’s been in steady decline on the depth chart as the offseason has progressed. He went from earning starting snaps at left tackle in place of Orlando Brown Jr. to getting snaps with the third team in the preseason.

