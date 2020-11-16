Chiefs announce extensions for Andy Reid, Brett Veach
After an 8-1 start to the 2020 NFL season, the Chiefs saw it fit to extend both HC Andy Reid and GM Brett Veach. We knew ahead of the season that the team was working toward finalizing contract extensions for the pair. Now, they’ve officially put pen to paper and inked the deals fresh off the bye week. The team is in a position to secure a top seed in the AFC playoffs, and have now locked down key members of their organization, including their franchise quarterback, for the foreseeable future.