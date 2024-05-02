Chiefs announce dates for 2024 rookie minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs will begin their three-day rookie minicamp on Saturday, May 4, and wrap up on Monday, May 6.

The Chiefs’ 2024 NFL draft picks, new UDFAs signings, UDFA tryouts, injured veterans, tryouts, and select first-year players will begin work at the team’s training facility. Whether they were drafted or not, rookies will experience their first moment in the NFL.

Kansas City coaches will get their first looks at Xavier Worthy, Kingsley Suamataia, Jared Wiley, and others, who will wear their recently revealed jersey numbers for the first time. The same can be said for the many undrafted free agents and rookie minicamp invitees seeking to impress the coaching staff early and hopefully be retained for future off-season activities.

Each team may hold a rookie football development program for seven consecutive weeks, beginning May 13. During this period, no activities may be held on weekends, the only exception being this weekend’s three-day post-draft rookie minicamp. Rookie camps are typically conducted on the first or second weekend following the NFL Draft.

There isn’t an available list of which injured players will take part on the weekend, but some familiar names could likely be around the facility.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire