Chiefs announce contract extensions with Andy Reid, general manager Brett Veach

The Kansas City Chiefs are keeping the band together for the foreseeable future. The team announced it had signed both head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach to contract extensions Monday.

Those extensions had been rumored for some time. Rumors broke in August suggesting the Chiefs were seeking new six-year deals with both Reid and Veach. In a statement Monday, the Chiefs confirmed both extensions were finalized. The team, however, did not reveal the length of the extensions.

In a statement, team CEO Clark Hunt called Reid a “hall of fame head coach.”

"Over the last eight seasons here in Kansas City we've had the opportunity to witness one of the greatest head coaches of all time lead our franchise to its first Super Bowl title in 50 years," Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. "He's a hall of fame head coach, but more importantly, an outstanding person who has really changed our team culture. I'd like to congratulate Andy and his family on this well-deserved extension. It is our hope that he can finish his legendary career right here in Kansas City."

Hunt also praised Veach, saying he’s “had a remarkable run” as the team’s general manager.

Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and Brett Veach stick together

The extensions come just months after Reid and Veach led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win. The team already took care of quarterback Patrick Mahomes in July, signing him to a 10-year, $503 million deal. Getting Reid and Veach signed long term locks up three of the biggest contributors to the team’s recent run of success.

Keeping that trio together should give the Chiefs a few more chances at taking home another Super Bowl win. The team has put itself in good position to do just that in 2020, as the Chiefs are 8-1 to start the season.

