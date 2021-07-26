Nearly a week ago, a report emerged that defensive end Alex Okafor was re-signing with the Chiefs.

Kansas City has now made that move official, announcing the Okafor signing with a pair of other transactions on Monday.

The Chiefs have also signed long snapper Drew Scott, who has spent time with the Cowboys, Raiders, and Giants. He played his college ball at Kansas State. Kansas City currently has

James Winchester at long snapper on the roster. He’s been with the team since 2015.

As a corresponding move, the Chiefs waived receiver Chris Finke with an injury designation. Finke signed with Kansas City in May. He spent time on the 49ers practice squad last year after going undrafted out of Notre Dame.

Chiefs announce Alex Okafor signing, waive Chris Finke originally appeared on Pro Football Talk