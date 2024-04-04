Chiefs announce addition of Carson Wentz

Last year, Carson Wentz had to wait until November to join a team. This year, he's on a roster in early April.

The Chiefs have announced that Wentz has officially joined the team.

The second overall pick in the 2016 draft, Wentz was putting together a potential MVP campaign in 2017 before a torn ACL ended his season.

After five seasons in Philly, the Eagles traded Wentz to the Colts for a third-round pick in 2020 and a first-round pick in 2021. He lasted one year with the Colts; Indy traded him to the Commanders in 2022.

The Commanders released Wentz after one season. The Rams eventually signed him to serve as a backup to Matthew Stafford.

Wentz has a career regular-season record of 47-45-1. He has thrown 153 touchdown passes against 67 interceptions. He's only 31.

Could this be the start of a second act? The key will be for the Chiefs to exorcise his propensity to make stunningly bad decisions with the football and to play within his skillset. Which is and has always been very real.

It can't hurt Wentz to watch and learn from coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.