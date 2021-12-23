Chiefs’ Andy Reid trusts rookie TE Noah Gray if Travis Kelce, Blake Bell can’t go

The uncertainty behind the status of several Kansas City Chiefs starters has presented questions heading into Sunday.

Following the news of Travis Kelce and Blake Bell being placed on the COVID-19 list earlier in the week, the Chiefs are preparing for them not to be available against the Pittsburgh Steelers. As everyone continues to await word on Kelce and Bell’s status heading into Sunday, head coach Andy Reid is getting others ready to play in their place.

The team protected practice squad TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart, but they’ll likely rely on rookie TE Noah Gray as an option to start in Kelce’s place. Gray has seen some time on the field this season, playing just over 20% of the team’s offensive snaps this season. Reid believes in the former Duke football star, as he explained to reporters during Wednesday’s press conference.

“We’ve put him in games here, so we trust him,” Reid said. “He’s been in quite a little bit, actually, so if he ends up being the guy in there, at least he’s got a few plays under his belt. We have a lot of trust in him, so we’ll just see how that rolls if it happens that way.”

Gray has only four catches for 18 yards on the season, but he has reached the endzone on a drive where the team made a concerted effort to get him involved. He hasn’t had a target since Week 11 against Dallas but his snaps have gone up by 10% in the past two weeks. There’s also a lot to be said about his ability as a blocker.

There’s little question that Reid can utilize Gray’s skills in Week 16. Even if Kelce and Bell are cleared, with most of the practice repetitions this week, expect him to see more time on the field.

