Chiefs’ Andy Reid secured special place in NFL history in Sunday’s game against Arizona

There is a pretty amazing symmetry to Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s career.

On Sunday, Reid began his 10th season with the Chiefs following a 14-year stint with the Philadelphia Eagles. He is now the only person in NFL history to coach two franchises in 10 or more seasons.

Reid has 234 regular-season victories (104 with the Chiefs, 130 with the Eagles). His first game with the Eagles was exactly 23 years ago as Philadelphia played host to the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 12, 1999.

The Cardinals were the opponent again when Reid got into the NFL record book Sunday.

Here are a few other notable achievements by the Chiefs on Sunday.

Amazing Mahomes

During Sunday’s game, CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz noted Mahomes is the first quarterback in league history to throw three or more touchdown passes in five consecutive season openers.

The Chiefs, citing NFL Research, also said Mahomes is one of six players in NFL history with at least six career games of five or more passing touchdowns. The other quarterbacks (Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger and Dan Marino) each played at least 240 or more career games.

Sunday’s game was Mahomes’ 64th.

Kelce on the cusp

Tight end Travis Kelce led the Chiefs with eight receptions and 121 receiving yards on Sunday. He now has 30 career games with 100 or more receiving yards, the Chiefs said. Kelce already held the team record for 100-yard games, which is the third-most in NFL history.

Kelce is closing in on the top two: Rob Gronkowski (32) and Tony Gonzalez (31).