Chiefs’ Andy Reid says Guy Fieri brought cheeseburgers to coaches at Super Bowl

After the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, coach Andy Reid was being interviewed on ESPN when he received a gift from Chris Berman.

A cheeseburger.

It wasn’t the first time Reid has received a cheeseburger as a present (remember when Chiefs players gave him one for Christmas?). But that burger from ESPN wasn’t the best one Reid had while in Las Vegas.

Reid was a guest on the Y’s Guys podcast this week and revealed that restaurateur Guy Fieri had brought him one while the team was preparing to face the 49ers. That story came up when Reid was asked about his favorite cheeseburger in Kansas City (he had previously mentioned Town Topic).

“I can tell you that one of the best cheeseburgers I’ve ever had was from Guy Fieri at the Super Bowl, this past Super Bowl,” Reid said. “We were practicing at the Raiders facility there and Guy has a restaurant, he’s got a few restaurants out in Las Vegas. That’s where he went to UNLV there. So he called me and he said, ‘Hey, I want to bring you and your coaches over some cheeseburgers.’

“I never turn a cheeseburger down. So I said, ‘All right, bring it on.’ So he brought over a bunch of cheeseburgers for myself and the coaches. That was like the best cheeseburger I’ve ever had. I’ve got to talk to him and see what the recipe was. But the ones here (in KC), there’s some great ones here. I can’t pick a favorite one but everybody seems to have a good one and they all want to share them, so I’ve probably eaten too many of them.”

The Y’s Guys podcast is a BYU sports show and the co-hosts mentioned how people in Kansas City believe barbecue here is better than in Texas.* Did Reid agree?

*It is

“I’ll tell you, I like both places, but Kansas City’s got some unbelievable barbecue,” Reid said. “It’s a little different than Texas’, but it’s really tremendous.”