Chiefs elevate one practice squad player for Week 10 vs. Jaguars
The #Chiefs have officially elevated one player from the practice squad for Week 10 vs. the #Jaguars.
The #Chiefs have officially elevated one player from the practice squad for Week 10 vs. the #Jaguars.
A lot has changed since the last Saints-Steelers game. Gone are the Hall of Fame quarterbacks, and many of the stars who became household names:
As the Bears prepare to face the Lions, here are the matchups that will be the biggest factors in determining who pulls out the win.
Here are five things to watch and a prediction for the Philadelphia Eagles Monday night matchup against the Washington Commanders
Here are our staff picks and predictions for the Week 10 matchup between the Colts and Raiders.
Israel’s president on Friday asked former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government, presenting the longtime leader currently standing trial on corruption charges with the chance to end years of political instability in Israel with his partners on the far right. The decision by President Isaac Herzog was announced by his office after he consulted with leaders of all of the parties elected to Israel's parliament in last week's national election. Netanyahu had governed Israel for 12 successive years before being being ousted by a broad but fragile coalition in 2021.
The Dolphins may need to bump Skylar Thompson up to the No. 2 quarterback job on Sunday. The team listed Teddy Bridgewater as questionable to play against the Browns. Bridgewater popped up on the injury report on Thursday as a full participant with a knee injury, but drew the questionable tag after a limited practice [more]
Correction: 11/11/2022 6:36 a.m. ET
The Indians, part of a multinational crew for a Norwegian ship, say they desperately need government help.
As a rookie NFL quarterback, Mac Jones approached nearly everything he did last season like a sponge.
Why can't Josh McDaniels find success as an NFL head coach? Former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Marshall has a theory that's not kind to the Raiders coach.
Robert Quinn can become the first player to accomplish this feat since the NFL went to a uniform schedule in 1933.
After acquiring Christian McCaffrey, Colin Cowherd believes the 49ers are in a prime spot to land Tom Brady.
The Washington Commanders' legal problems are no longer just a Dan Snyder problem. They're an NFL problem, which is bad news for Roger Goodell.
Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas unloaded on Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday as interim head coach.
Ohio State was running all over Indiana in Big Ten play
What was supposed to be a stress-free night for No. 8-ranked USC against a one-win Colorado team ended up dealing the Trojans a serious blow for the rest of the season. Running back Travis Dye appeared to twist his left leg while being brought down to the ground awkwardly late in the first half. The entire USC sideline then came onto the field and surrounded Dye in support before the cart headed toward the locker room, as Dye acknowledged the crowd with a thumbs up and a Fight On victory sign.
For very different reasons, two visitors to The Star on Friday bring a ton of intrigue to the Cowboys. | From @KDDrummondNFL
49ers general manager John Lynch explained how the 49ers will use Elijah Mitchell in his first game back on Sunday.
Before the season started, many picked the Buccaneers to be among the shortlist of NFC favorites.
The Browns have made a flurry of roster moves on the eve of their matchup with the Miami Dolphins