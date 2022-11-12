Chiefs elevate one practice squad player for Week 10 vs. Jaguars

Associated Press

Israel’s president on Friday asked former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government, presenting the longtime leader currently standing trial on corruption charges with the chance to end years of political instability in Israel with his partners on the far right. The decision by President Isaac Herzog was announced by his office after he consulted with leaders of all of the parties elected to Israel's parliament in last week's national election. Netanyahu had governed Israel for 12 successive years before being being ousted by a broad but fragile coalition in 2021.