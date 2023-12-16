Chiefs’ Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes fined for criticism of referees in Week 14

The controversy and commotion from last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills has had the Kansas City Chiefs in the headlines for reasons outside of winning. The debate regarding whether or not referees owed Kansas City a warning before calling offensive offsides on wide receiver Kadarius Toney was the topic of discussion and criticism from head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

According to Pro Football Talk, Reid and Mahomes were fined for their comments on the officiating at the end of the Chiefs’ 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 14. “Per source, the NFL fined both Chiefs Coach Andy Reid and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes for comments critical of officiating after last week’s loss to Buffalo.” posted the news source on their X account on Saturday. “Don’t have amounts yet.”

Mahomes and Reid have, in recent press conferences, apologized for their comments, with the reigning league MVP taking accountability for his actions and losing his cool on the sidelines. Reid has preached the importance of maintaining good communication and working relationships with the officials as he seeks to move forward and prepare for the Chiefs’ stretch run heading into the postseason.

