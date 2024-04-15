Chiefs’ Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes discuss Rashee Rice’s Dallas crash and arrest

Rashee Rice is still with the Chiefs, Kansas City coach Andy Reid said Monday in his first public comments on the second-year wide receiver who faces eight criminal charges stemming from his involvement in a six-vehicle crash in Dallas last month.

“We’re waiting for the law enforcement part of it to take place, and we’ll go from there,” Reid said.

Reid said he’s spoken with Rice and confirmed the second-year pro from SMU will participate in the first phase of the Chiefs’ offseason training program, which started Monday.

During this phase of the offseason, Reid explained, players’ communication with coaches takes place remotely.

“There’s no real participation other than by Zoom,” Reid said. “He’ll participate in that. Other than that, we don’t have anything going on that he would be involved with.

Rice has admitted to driving one of the two luxury cars that triggered the March 30 multi-vehicle crash on Dallas’ North Central Expressway. Police say Rice was driving 119 mph in the seconds before he caused the crash that injured at least seven people.

After the wreck, Rice and his group of friends — who had occupied the two vehicles that were seemingly at fault — immediately left the scene on foot. They did not contact authorities or checked on the victims of the crash, authorities say.

When law enforcement arrived and searched the vehicles, they found 10.8 grams of marijuana and a Chiefs playbook in one of the cars.

Rice faces one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury. He did not contact police until two days after the crash.

Rice turned himself into police in nearby DeSoto, Texas, posted bond and was released last Thursday.

“As long as he’s learned from it (the wreck), that’s the important part of it,” Reid said. “We’ll take it from there and see what takes place.”

Superstar Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Monday that he’s worked out with Rice throughout the offseason. He figures those sessions will continue in some fashion.

“I’m sure we’ll continue that work as the legal process plays out,” Mahomes said.

The NFL hasn’t taken any action yet, but Rice could face a suspension under the league’s personal-conduct policy.