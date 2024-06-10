Chiefs’ Andy Reid led ‘KC Baby’ chant at Current game, and fans loved his shirt

The Kansas City Current scored a trio of second-half goals Sunday and downed Seattle Reign FC 5-2 at CPKC Stadium, sending fans home happy.

Among those supporters in attendance were Royals stars Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Perez and Vinnie Pasquantino, along with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, a co-owner of the Current.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid and his wife, Tammy, were at the match, too. Reid led the “KC Baby” chant that opens each home game.

Reid loves wearing Hawaiian shirts and the Current-themed one was simply incredible. Here is a closer look.

That wasn’t made specifically for Reid. The Current sells them in the team store at CPKC Stadium. So if you’re looking to add a teal Hawaiian shirt to your wardrobe, you’re in luck.

Fans of the Chiefs and Current loved the fashion choice by Reid and many made the same Big Teal joke about the coach, whose nickname is Big Red.

This is some of what they were saying.

