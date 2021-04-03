Chiefs' Andy Reid hires long-time Eagles linebackers coach Ken Flajole

Andy Reid hires long-time Eagles linebackers coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

One of Doug Pederson’s assistant coaches has resurfaced with Pederson’s old boss.

Ken Flajole, the Eagles’ linebacker coach during Pederson’s entire five-year run with the Eagles, has been hired by the Chiefs as outside linebackers coach, the Chiefs announced Friday:

Ken Flajole - Outside Linebackers Coach



Terry Bradden Jr. - Asst. Defensive Line



Donald D’Alesio - Defensive Assistant



Tyler Judkins - Assistant Strength and Conditioning — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 2, 2021

It was reported in January that the 66-year-old Flajole was considering retirement, but nearly three months after leaving the Eagles - two weeks before Pederson was fired - he’s back in the NFL.

Flajole goes back nearly 35 years with Andy Reid.

They first coached together at Texas-El Paso under Bob Stull in 1987 and 1988, Flajole as defensive coordinator and Reid as offensive line coach.

They were together again on Mike Holmgren’s staff in 1998, Flajole as defensive quality control coach and Reid as quarterbacks coach and assistant head coach.

Flajole then had stints with the Seahawks, Panthers, Rams, Saints and Browns before Pederson hired him in 2016.

In Kansas City, Flajole will work under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who he’s worked with twice previously (and who was with Reid in Philly from 1999 through 2006).

From 2009 through 2011, Spags was the Rams’ head coach and Flajole was his defensive coordinator. And in 2012, Spags was Saints defensive coordinator under interim coach Joe Vitt - who had been Ray Rhodes’ linebacker coach with the Eagles - and Flajole was his defensive backs coach.

Story continues

Here’s a look where the Eagles’ 2020 assistant coaches are now:

Mike Bartrum [Marshall University]

Andrew Breiner [not currently coaching]

Matt Burke [not currently coaching]

Dave Fipp [Lions]

Ken Flajole [Chiefs]

Matthew Harper [49ers]

Tim Hauck [not currently coaching]

Marquand Manuel [Jets]

Aaron Moorehead [Eagles]

Marty Mornhinweg [not currently coaching]

Nathan Ollie [Jets]

Ryan Paganetti [not currently coaching]

T.J. Paganetti [Eagles]

Justin Peelle [Falcons]

Rich Scangarello [49ers]

Jim Schwartz [not currently coaching]

Jeff Stoutland [Eagles]

Press Taylor [Colts]

Dino Vasso [Texans]

