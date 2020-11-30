Chiefs’ Andy Reid had perfect response to Travis Kelce’s failed touchdown pass

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce nearly got that touchdown pass that he’s been chasing since 2017 on Sunday.

The Chiefs unleashed another one of their patented creative plays in the red zone against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It involved Patrick Mahomes sending himself in pre-snap motion, and a double reverse to Kelce. Of course, Kelce had two options on the play, to run in the touchdown himself or throw a pass to Mahomes. Kelce opted for the latter, but the pass was deflected.

After the game, when Andy Reid spoke to the media he was asked about his thoughts on the play.

“Son of a gun, that’s why they moved him to tight end at Cincinnati,” Reid exclaimed. “Son of a gun. We probably should have scored there. 24 (Carlton Davis) did a nice job on that play, though. Anyways, yeah, we’ll get the next one.”

Of course, Kelce was recruited as a quarterback at the University of Cincinnati before he was converted to a tight end, playing the position in his final two seasons with the Bearcats. Quite an honest response from Reid on this one.

Kelce is now 1-of-3 passing during his career. His first pass was an interception against the Giants back in 2017. The other came against the Raiders last week. Despite his lack of success, it sounds like Reid will give him some more chances.

Here’s a look at the play against the Bucs:

KELCE WHY DIDNT YOU RUN THIS IN pic.twitter.com/YZqiCVd5x8 — Roto Street Journal (RSJ) (@RotoStJournal) November 29, 2020

Mahomes actually spoke a bit about the play too, explaining its origin, name and the reason why it might have failed.

“Me and Travis (Kelce) made it up first off and we called it Black Pearl because we were bringing it to the Bucs and the Pirates of the Caribbean and everything like that and I talked him into it,” Mahomes explained. “Coach (Andy) Reid for sure told him if he can run it, run it in there first, but I just talked to him on the side and was like, ‘If I’m open man, just throw it to me’ and I think that little hesitation that he had was just because I talked to him too much about it.”

It’s pretty cool that Mahomes continues to develop these plays and bring them to Reid and the coaching staff. As for the failed play, when Mahomes tells you to jump, you jump. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out this time, but you can rest assured they’ll continue to work on getting Kelce a touchdown pass and Mahomes a touchdown reception.

