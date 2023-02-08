Chiefs’ Andy Reid had funny exchange with Brandon Marshall at Wednesday’s media Q&A

If you thought the oddball questions asked of the players and coaches at Super Bowl LVII were limited to the Opening Night spectacle, that’s not the case.

For example, Chiefs coach Andy Reid was asked a question by former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall at Wednesday’s media session. No harm there, right? Marshall had eight seasons with 1,000 or more receiving yards, so it could have been a football query.

But no, Reid was asked to name the top three rappers alive. Reid gave a funny answer and then showed his tastes trend toward old-school rappers.

“Do the Fat Boys count as one rapper?” Reid quipped. “All right, Jay-Z, shoot, I don’t know. I’m missing Master P. Yeah, I’m giving you all the old ones. Lil Wayne, wasn’t he just at our place? Who was just at our place?”

It was actually Lil Jon, who was the halftime performer at the AFC Divisional playoff game between the Chiefs and Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium.

Sure, Reid, 64, went with a couple of older artists (and unfortunately two members of the Fat Boys have passed away). But it was clear Reid would have preferred a different query.

“You’ve got to give me an easier question than that, doggone it,” Reid said.

This was a fun exchange from Wednesday’s media session.