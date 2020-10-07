Chiefs, Andy Reid focused on Raiders after Patriots' coronavirus scare

Chiefs focused on Raiders after Patriots' coronavirus scare originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that he hadn’t talked too much about the coronavirus with his team since its 26-10 victory Monday over the New England Patriots.

He prefers to focus on the Raiders instead.

“Both the head coach and general manager there are sharp cookies and have done a great job bringing in personnel that are great players,” Reid said. “They’ve got good assistant coaches and coordinators. It’ll be a tough game. … when you prepare for them, you’ve got a full plate that you’ve got to cover.”

The Chiefs are attempting to readjust after learning Wednesday that Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the coronavirus.