Chiefs’ Andy Reid encourages his players to do charitable work with each other

The Chiefs opened their three-day mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, and coach Andy Reid will ensure the players get their work in on the field.

But Reid believes it’s also important for the Chiefs to get out in the community and do charitable work.

For example, Chiefs receivers Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore were at the Pat Clarke “Dream Big” youth football camp on Saturday at Central High School.

“We think it builds unity,” Reid told the Deseret News while in New York for a fundraising banquet held by the New York Latter-day Saint Professional Association. “We come from all different backgrounds, and so to be able to bring us all together and do that even makes us a greater team and stronger team.”

Reid compared the charitable work to being pushed at practice.

“It’s a little bit like when they ask you to run wind sprints,” Reid told the Deseret News’ Tad Walch. “You hate it in the minute, but you love it when you’re done and you feel pretty good about yourself. So sometimes that happens with charity work: You’re a little leery going out, but once you do it, man, it feels great.”

Reid is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the News story noted, and he talked about how the team players join together for prayer on game days.

“We have a bunch of different denominations that are involved with our team and team members, all different thought processes and theology that go with that, however, they come together as one,” Reid said. “We say a prayer before the game, and a prayer after the game, and everybody joins in. That’s one of the neater things that we (get to do).”

Reid talked with Walch about how his faith has helped him on the job and away from the game.

“This is a crazy business,” Reid said. “I think it’s helped me with my marriage and understanding the importance of my relationship with (wife) Tammy. Balance is important. I think that’s the most important thing and helps you keep things in perspective. I think faith helps you do that, it keeps you grounded.

“You’ve got to have certain things that you believe in and you trust. That’s what faith is, you trust the things that you’ve been taught and the positions in which Heavenly Father has put you.”