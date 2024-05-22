Chiefs' Andy Reid Defends Harrison Butker for Controversial Speech

Originally appeared on E! Online

Andy Reid is weighing in on Harrison Butker's eyebrow-raising remarks.

Amid the controversy over the Kansas City Chiefs kicker's polarizing commencement speech at Benedictine College May 11, his coach expressed that the athlete has the right to say what he believes in.

"Everybody's got their own opinion," Reid said during a May 22 press conference. "And that's what's so great about this country, you could share those things, and you work through it."

As the three-time Super Bowl winning coach pointed out, the Chiefs are a "microcosm of life," with players coming from "different areas, different religions, different races."

"We all get along, we all respect each other's opinions," he continued, "and not necessarily do we go by those, but we respect everybody to have a voice."

As for Butker's comments on the role of women—with him suggesting that women "are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world"—Reid noted that Harrison likely didn't have any bad intentions by it.

Kansas City Chiefs Celebrate Super Bowl Victory with Parade

More from E! Online

"I don't think he was speaking ill of women," he said. "He has his opinions, and we all respect that. I let you guys in this room and you have a lot of opinions that I don't like."

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The 66-year-old also said he didn't feel a need to address the speech with Butker, reiterating that "a great thing about America" is that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, and he wishes "that everybody could kind of follow that."

The 28-year-old has yet to comment on the growing backlash to his controversial speech, during which he also touched on topics like abortion and LGBTQ+ rights.

And Reid isn't the only one who has come to his defense.

Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Everybody Loves Raymond actress Patricia Heaton also thinks that Harrison is entitled to his opinion, saying in a May 18 Instagram video, "He's not a monster for stating what he believes."

Her words echoed Whoopi Goldberg's perspective.

"I like when people say what they need to say—he's at a Catholic College, he's a staunch Catholic," she told her co-hosts on The View's May 16 episode. "These are his beliefs and he's welcome to him. I don't have to believe them, right? I don't have to accept them. The ladies that were sitting in that audience do not have to accept them."

Curious to see what other stars have said about the controversy? Keep reading.

Maren Morris

The "Bones" singer reacted to Harrison's speech with a reference to a social media trend in which women say whether they'd rather encounter a bear or a man while alone in the woods. Under a video of the NFL player's speech, Maren wrote on her Instagram Story, "I choose the bear."





Maria Shriver

"What point was Harrison Butker really trying to make to women in his graduation speech about their present day life choices?" Maria wrote on X, formerly Twitter, May 16. "Did he really want them, aka us, to believe that our lives truly only begin when we lean into the vocation of wife and mother?" "Look, everyone has the right to free speech in our country," she continued. "That's the benefit of living in a democracy. But those of us who are women and who have a voice have the right to disagree with Butker."





Patricia Heaton

"I don't understand why everybody's knickers in a twist," the Everybody Loves Raymond actor shared in a video. "He gave a commencement speech. The audience applauded twice during the speech and gave him a standing ovation at the end. So clearly they enjoyed what he was saying. The guy is espousing his own opinions and Catholic doctrine." "So what? It's his opnion, he can have one," she continued. "He's not a monster for stating what he believes."





Whoopi Goldberg

"I like when people say what they need to say—he's at a Catholic College, he's a staunch Catholic," she said during the May 16 episode of The View. "These are his beliefs and he's welcome to him. I don't have to believe them, right? I don't have to accept them. The ladies that were sitting in that audience do not have to accept them." "I'm okay with him saying whatever he says and the women who are sitting there if they take his advice, good for them, they'll be happy," she added. "If they don't go for them, they will be happy a different way. That's my attitude."





Patrick Mahomes

"There's certain things that he said that I don't necessarily agree with," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback explained during a May 22 press conference, "but I understand the person that he is and he is trying to do whatever he can to lead people in the right direction." "And that might not be the same values as I have, but at the same time, I'm going to judge him by the character that he shows every single day," he said. "That's a great person and we'll continue to move along and try to help build each other up to make ourselves better every single day."





Andy Reid

"Everybody's got their own opinion," the Kansas City Chiefs coach said during a May 22 press conference. "And that's what's so great about this country, you could share those things, and you work through it." "I didn't talk to him about this, didn’t think we’d need to," he continued. "We’re a microcosm of life here, everybody’s from different areas, different religions, different races. And so we all get along, we all respect each other's opinions, and not necessarily do we go by those, but we respect everybody to have a voice. It's a great thing about America. And we're just like I said a microcosm of that and my wish that everybody could kind of follow that." “I don’t think he was speaking ill of women," he added. "He has his opinions, and we all respect that."





Bill Maher

While emphasizing "how much this guy is not like me,” the TV host did say OF Harrison's speech during Real Time, "I don’t see what the big crime is, I really don’t.” He continued, "Like he’s saying some of you may go on to successful careers, but a lot of you are excited about this other way that people, everybody used to be and now can. Can’t that just be a choice too?"





Tavia and Gracie Hunt

The wife and daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs CEO, Clark Hunt, spoke out following the team kicker's controversial statements. "I've always encouraged my daughters to be highly educated and chase their dreams," Tavia, who also shares daughter Ava Hunt, 18, and son Knobel Hunt, 20, with Clark, wrote on Instagram, alongside throwback pics of herself with her kids. "I want them to know that they can do whatever they want (that honors God). But I also want them to know that I believe finding a spouse who loves and honors you as or before himself and raising a family together is one of the greatest blessings this world has to offer." Gracie, 25, then told Fox News' Fox & Friends, "I've had the most incredible mom who had the ability to stay home and be with us as kids growing up. And I understand that there are many women out there who can't make that decision. But for me and my life, I know it was really formative and in shaping me and my siblings into who we are."





Roger Goodell

"Listen, we have over 3,000 players. We have executives around the league. They have a diversity of opinions and thoughts just like America does," the NFL commissioner said. "I think that's something that we treasure and that's part of, I think, ultimately what makes us as a society better."



For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App