Chiefs' Andy Reid Defends Harrison Butker for Controversial Speech

"Everybody's got their own opinion," Reid said during a May 22 press conference. "And that's what's so great about this country, you could share those things, and you work through it."
As the three-time Super Bowl winning coach pointed out, the Chiefs are a "microcosm of life," with players coming from "different areas, different religions, different races."
"We all get along, we all respect each other's opinions," he continued, "and not necessarily do we go by those, but we respect everybody to have a voice."
As for Butker's comments on the role of women—with him suggesting that women "are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world"—Reid noted that Harrison likely didn't have any bad intentions by it.
"I don't think he was speaking ill of women," he said. "He has his opinions, and we all respect that. I let you guys in this room and you have a lot of opinions that I don't like."
The 66-year-old also said he didn't feel a need to address the speech with Butker, reiterating that "a great thing about America" is that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, and he wishes "that everybody could kind of follow that."
The 28-year-old has yet to comment on the growing backlash to his controversial speech, during which he also touched on topics like abortion and LGBTQ+ rights.
And Reid isn't the only one who has come to his defense.
"I like when people say what they need to say—he's at a Catholic College, he's a staunch Catholic," she told her co-hosts on The View's May 16 episode. "These are his beliefs and he's welcome to him. I don't have to believe them, right? I don't have to accept them. The ladies that were sitting in that audience do not have to accept them."
