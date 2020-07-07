Chiefs' Andy Reid addresses his future in Kansas City, settles any retirement rumblings

Patrick Mahomes is set to be a member of the Kansas City Chiefs until 2031 after signing the most lucrative deal in professional sports history on Monday.

Will Andy Reid also still be a Chief in 2031? The answer might surprise you.

Big Red addressed reporters Tuesday to discuss Mahomes' new deal, which can reach $503 million with different incentives and guarantee mechanisms. Because of the deal's long-reaching nature, the former Eagles head coach Reid was asked whether he also plans on partnering with the Chiefs for the long-term.

The answer? Classic Reid:

It's hard to blame the guy.

After a successful but ultimately championship-less tenure with the Eagles, Reid's next act was always going to be an interesting study. In Kansas City, Reid has shown himself to be one of the sport's all-time great coaches, he finally won a ring, and he landed a quarterback who can help him win more.

With all that, of course Reid is excited and thinking about another decade in the NFL. Who wouldn't?

This news isn't surprising to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Reuben Frank, who mused on Monday about Reid's longevity:

The way he's going now, I wouldn't be surprised if Reid coaches until he's 70. Marv Levy coached until he was 72 and Dick Vermeil until he was 69. Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick are 68, Bruce Arians is 67. Reid isn't slowing down. If anything, the Reid-Mahomes partnernship has given him new life.

And if consistency and success are big parts of the Andy Reid brand, so too is his self-referential humor, which Reid brought up once again on Tuesday:

You've got to love the guy.

