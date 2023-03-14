Chiefs among teams in attendance for South Carolina pro day

While the Kansas City Chiefs front office has been honed in on free agency, their college scouts were busy on Monday.

The Chiefs have already visited a number of different pro days, such as Texas, Purdue, UNLV, Columbia and Illinois. Their latest visit was to the South Carolina Gamecocks pro day in Columbia, South Carolina — an event that saw quite a few non-combine players workout and test in front of evaluators.

DT Zacch Pickens, G Jovaughn Gwyn, CB Darius Rush and CB Cam Smith all stood on their combine testing, but they participated in the on-field workouts. Here’s a look at the other players who tested and worked out:

TE Nate Adkins

FB/RB Christian Beal-Smith

WR Jalen Brooks

OL Eric Douglas

LB Sherrod Greene

LB Brad Johnson

S Devonni Reed

WR Josh Vann

OL Dylan Wonnum

The most head-turning performances came during on-field workouts with guys like Smith, Rush and Pickens, who all figure to be drafted. There were some intriguing performances from Adkins, Beal-Smith and Vann, who all figure to be priority undrafted free agents.

