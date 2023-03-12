Chiefs among teams in attendance at Illinois pro day

The Kansas City Chiefs were among the teams in attendance for the Illinois pro day on Friday, March 10. It’s just the latest stop for scouts as they get through this final stretch of the pre-draft process.

A trio of players — S Sydney Brown, RB Chase Brown and S Jartavius “Quan” Martin — all worked out in front of NFL evaluators at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. CB Devon Weatherspoon, who is considered one of the top cornerbacks in the 2023 NFL draft, did not participate in drills or workouts at the combine or the Illinois pro day on Friday. He is dealing with an injury and will hold his own private pro day on April 5.

The following players participated in workouts:

DL Calvin Avery

WR Cody Case

LB Isaac Darkangelo

QB Tommy DeVito

CB Terrell Jennings

OT Alex Palczewski

OC Alex Pihlstrom

S Kendall Smith

DL Jamal Woods

Some top performers during the workouts include WR Cody Case, LB Isaac Darkangelo, OT Alex Palcezewski, DL Calvin Avery and DL Jamal Woods. Case (5-foot-9) ran a 4.39s 40-yard dash. Darkangelo had a 7.01s three-cone time, which would have been top-3 among linebackers at the combine. Both Avery (31) and Woods (30) posted bench press reps that would have them ranked in the top-3 at the combine.

Palcezewski (6-foot-6, 314 pounds) is a name to watch for in Kansas City. He’s got 65 career starts for the Illini and meets all the thresholds that the Chiefs like at the tackle position, but he can also kick inside and play guard. Palcezeweski ran a 4.58s short shuttle on Friday, which would have been the second-best ranking among all offensive tackles. He’ll likely have to earn his keep as a late-round selection or by making a team as a priority-free agent.

More NFL Draft!

Who are analysts selecting for Chiefs at pick No. 31? Former NFL exec Rick Spielman discusses Chiefs’ draft options at edge rusher, offensive tackle Chiefs to host Stephen F. Austin EDGE BJ Thompson on top-30 visit

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire