Chiefs DE Alex Okafor suffers hamstring injury vs. Bills

Alex Okafor has once again seen his day ended early for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Okafor suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 against the Houston Texans and was ruled out of the game. That injury kept him out for a few weeks and he wouldn’t make his return to action until Week 4 against the New England Patriots.

Now it appears as if Okafor has reinjured his hamstring against the Buffalo Bills. The team announced that he is questionable to return to the game with a hamstring injury and ruled him out shortly after. One can only suspect that it is the same hamstring that has ailed him all season long.

DE Alex Okafor is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.





This leaves the Chiefs fairly thin at the defensive end position. The team has Frank Clark, Tanoh Kpassagnon and Taco Charlton available to play at the position. Demone Harris was made inactive this week and Mike Danna is on injured reserve.

Okafor has been oft-injured during his tenure with the Chiefs. He suffered a season-ending pectoral injury making a sack on Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock in 2019. He’s only appeared in three games this year due to injury, notching a half-sack and five total tackles on the year.