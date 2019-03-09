Chiefs agree to one-year deal with RB Carlos Hyde

Carlos Hyde (34) will join one of the NFL's best offenses. (Getty)

The Chiefs have agreed to a one-year deal with running back Carlos Hyde, a source told Yahoo Sports.

The deal is worth $2.8 million.The 6-foot, 229-pounder is a hard runner between the tackles who has an opportunity to share the workload in one of the league’s best offenses with Damien Williams, who seized the No. 1 job upon the release of Kareem Hunt last season and played so well that he earned a two-year extension late in the year.

Hyde, who rushed for nearly 2,000 yards and 14 touchdowns his last two years in San Francisco, signed a three-year deal with the Cleveland Browns last March. But with the emergence of second-round rookie Nick Chubb, the Browns dealt Hyde to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth-round pick in 2019.

Jacksonville released Hyde on Friday. In 2018, Hyde rushed 172 times for 571 yards (3.4 yards per carry) and five touchdowns.

The deal, at least in theory, protects the Chiefs from having to use one of their four top-100 picks to solidify the running back position.

