Chiefs agree to terms with Morris Claiborne

Cornerback Morris Claiborne spent a long time on the market as a free agent, but he’s found a spot for the 2019 season.

Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports that Claiborne is flying to Kansas City on Thursday night after agreeing to terms on a contract with the Chiefs. He’ll take a physical and then, assuming all goes well, formally sign a contract with the team.

Claiborne, who started 30 games for the Jets over the last two seasons, will be able to start practicing with the Chiefs right away and he can play in their preseason games, but he won’t be able to help the defense at the start of the regular season. Claiborne has been suspended four games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, so others will have to man the cornerback spots until he’s eligible to get on the field.

The Chiefs have Kendall Fuller and Bashaud Breeland at the top of their cornerback depth chart. Charvarius Ward, D'Montre Wade, Herb Miller and sixth-round pick Rashad Fenton are behind them.