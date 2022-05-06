In this article:

The Chiefs made a pair of first-round picks in last week’s draft.

They’ve already reached a deal with one of them.

Kansas City has agreed to terms with defensive end George Karlaftis, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Karlaftis, a defensive end, was the 30th overall pick of the first round. He’ll be under contract through 2025, with the Chiefs holding a fifth-year option for 2026.

Kansas City also selected cornerback Trent McDuffie at No. 21 overall in the first round.

The Chiefs will hold their rookie minicamp this weekend.

Chiefs agree to terms with George Karlaftis originally appeared on Pro Football Talk