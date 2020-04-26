The Chiefs didn’t take any wide receivers during the draft, but they’ll have six rookies trying for roster spots whenever they gather to begin working before the 2020 season.

The team announced the signing of 18 undrafted free agents and a third of them are wideouts. The group includes a pair of Vanderbilt products in Kalija Lipscomb and Justice Shelton-Mosley.

Lipscomb caught 198 passes over four years with the Commodores and racked up 87 catches for 916 yards and nine touchdowns during the 2018 season. He had 47 catches for 511 yards in 10 games last year.

Shelton-Mosley had 14 catches and served as a returner last year after transferring from Harvard. The other wideouts are Andre Baccellia (Washington), Maurice French (Pittsburgh), Aleva Hifo (BYU) and Cody White (Michigan State).

The Chiefs also signed Missouri tackle Yasir Durant, Temple guard Jovahn Fair, Mississippi State center Darryl Williams, Missouri S&T defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton, Marshall linebacker Omari Cobb, Cincinnati linebacker Bryan White, SMU safety Rodney Clemons, Ole Miss safety Jalen Julius, West Virginia cornerback Hakeem Bailey, Auburn cornerback Javaris Davis, Michigan cornerback Lavert Hill and Florida punter Tommy Townsend.

Chiefs agree to terms with 18 undrafted free agents originally appeared on Pro Football Talk