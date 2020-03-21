Chiefs agree to one-year deal with Mike Remmers

The Chiefs have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Mike Remmers.

It takes away the sting of losing Stefen Wisniewski to the Steelers on Thursday. Wisniewski spent last season in Kansas City and started two games in the regular season and all three games in the postseason.

He started at right tackle for the Giants last season after playing right guard for the Vikings in 2018.

Remmers, who turns 31 next month, has 78 starts in his eight seasons.

He has played games for the Bucs, Chargers, Panthers, Rams, Vikings and Giants.

