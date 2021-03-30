Chiefs agree to one-year deal with Austin Blythe

Center Austin Reiter, who started 32 games for the Chiefs the past three seasons, remains a free agent. The Chiefs, though, have found a new starting center with the same first name.

Kansas City agreed to terms on a one-year deal with center Austin Blythe, Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com reports.

Blythe, 28, started 47 of a possible 48 games over the past three seasons with the Rams. He played center last season, starting all 16 games, and right guard in 2018-19.

The Colts made Blythe a seventh-round choice in 2016, and he played eight games with one start as a rookie. The Colts, though, waived him during the 2017 offseason, and Blythe signed with the Rams.

He spent the past four seasons with the Rams.

