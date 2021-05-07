What Chiefs’ AFC West rivals did in 2021 NFL draft

With the conclusion of the 2021 NFL draft, analysts have shifted their focus from evaluating prospects to evaluating teams and determining which teams got better between free agency and the draft.

The AFC West hasn’t been a competitive division as of late, with the Kansas City Chiefs exerting dominance for the past five seasons. So what did the Chiefs’ AFC West rivals do to try and settle the score in the draft? The Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders made a combined 26 picks in the 2021 NFL draft, adding plenty of new talent to their respective locker rooms.

Here’s a roundup of the rest of the AFC West’s moves in the 2021 NFL draft, including my thoughts on best picks, value and their post-draft outlooks:

Denver Broncos

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Round 1, Pick 9: Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II

Round 2, Pick 35: UNC RB Javonte Williams

Round 3, Pick 98: Wisconsin-Whitewater OL Quinn Meinerz

Round 3, Pick 105: Ohio State LB Baron Browning

Round 5, Pick 152: Texas S Caden Sterns

Round 5, Pick 164: Indiana S Jamar Johnson

Round 6, Pick 219: Auburn WR Seth Williams

Round 7, Pick 237: LSU CB Kary Vincent Jr.

Round 7, Pick 239: Ohio State EDGE Jonathon Cooper

Round 7 Pick 251: Mississippi State EDGE Marquiss Spencer

Best player: The clear top player here is Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II. The Broncos already had a secondary that looked to be improved, but this just adds to it even more and takes it a bit over the top. He's smart, patient and doesn't back away from a challenge. He'll be a blue-chip player for the Broncos defense for many years to come. Best value: Indiana S Jamar Johnson is someone that a lot of people had going as early as Day 2. He's a good athlete with positional versatility to play in the slot, single-high or deep zones. Getting him in the fifth round is great value in my book. Post-draft outlook: Outside of the Chiefs, I think this is probably the best draft class among AFC West teams. There is going to be a lot of criticism if Bears QB Justin Fields turns out to be good, considering the Broncos passed on him to take Surtain II. Then trading up to grab a running back was also a controversial move. Outside of that, Meinerz and Browning were really good picks on Day 2. I feel like they got a ton of value on Day 3, landing Sterns, Johnson, Williams and Vincent Jr. with those first four picks. I'm still not convinced that they have anyone on the roster who can cover Travis Kelce or Tyreek Hill on an island. I'm also not sure they gave Drew Lock the help that he needs (protection or weapons) to be successful. If they somehow bring in Aaron Rodgers, they go from a question mark to an instant contender.

Story continues

Los Angeles Chargers

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Round 1, Pick 13: Northwestern OT Rashawn Slater

Round 2, Pick 47: Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr.

Round 3, Pick 77: Tennessee WR Josh Palmer

Round 3, Pick 97: Georgia TE Tre' McKitty

Round 4, Pick 118: Duke EDGE Chris Rumph II

Round 5, Pick 159: Nebraska OT Brendan Jaimes

Round 6, Pick 186: Iowa LB Nick Niemann

Round 6, Pick 198: Missouri RB Larry Rountree III

Round 7, Pick 241: Georgia DB Mark Webb

Best player: There were plenty of people who figured Northwestern OT Rashawn Slater was the best tackle prospect in the draft class. To land him at pick No. 13 without having to trade up is a big deal for the Chargers. It probably helped that Slater opted out of the 2020 college football season. They had a clear goal of solidifying that offensive line for rookie QB Justin Herbert between free agency and the draft. This pick will go a long way toward achieving that goal. Best value: Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. was one of the most interviewed players in the pre-draft process. There was some talk of him possibly sneaking into the end of the first round because of it. Getting him at pick No. 47 feels like a steal when you consider his football pedigree and the amount of interest he received. Post-draft outlook: The Chargers' draft class looks to be a little top-heavy. I really feel like there's quite a bit of drop-off to the players they added after the second round. Josh Palmer is a solid mid-round receiver without a lot of negatives to his game besides a lack of production in college. Going from Hunter Henry to Tre' McKitty feels like a clear downgrade. Chris Rumph is a bit light to be playing on the edge. There is a lot of upside in a lot of those late-round guys, but it feels like this class is going to live or die by Slater and Samuel.

Las Vegas Raiders

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Round 1, Pick 17: Alabama OT Alex Leatherwood

Round 2, Pick 43: TCU S Trevon Moehrig

Round 3, Pick 79: Buffalo DE Malcolm Koonce

Round 3, Pick 80: Virginia Tech LB Divine Deablo

Round 4, Pick 143: Missouri S Tyree Gillespie

Round 5, Pick 167: Illinois CB Nate Hobbs

Round 7, Pick 230: Pittsburgh C Jimmy Morrissey

Best player: TCU S Trevon Moehrig was my No. 1 ranked safety in this draft class and the Raiders got him square in the middle of Round 2. He's got range, ball skills, toughness. The reason that he slid to that pick is because of a reported back injury suffered while training, so there is some risk here. There's a lot to like about the player, though. Best value: You'd think that Moehrig would be the best value, but I feel like I've got to give it to Missouri S Tyree Gillespie. I really liked what he showed at Mizzou, especially against some NFL-caliber competition in the SEC. He's a guy who will provide a lot of utility for the Raiders' defense under Gus Bradley. Post-draft outlook: The Raiders clearly focused on the defensive side of the ball in this draft. The secondary will have a lot of new blood in it, which is a good thing for that team because that's been a problem area for a long time. I get the impression that they still have more questions than answers on the offensive line after jettisoning Trent Brown, Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson this offseason. I'm interested to see how Malcolm Koonce plays in his first season with the team because on the surface that selection looks to be a bit of a reach.

1

1