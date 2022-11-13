Chiefs have AFC’s best record with Bills loss to Vikings

The results of Week 10 in the NFL are all coming up Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs took care of their own business against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the early slate with a 27-17 win over the AFC South squad. The win allowed the team to advance to a 7-2 record regular season record. That was only the beginning, though.

The Buffalo Bills took on the Minnesota Vikings, with Josh Allen making the start for his team after entering the game as questionable to play with an injury. The Bills had a tiebreaker over the Chiefs due to their Week 6 win over Kansas City, but they no longer hold the same record as their conference rivals.

It took four quarters and an overtime period to determine a winner, but the Vikings came out on top after an end zone interception caught by CB Patrick Peterson sealed the win for Minnesota.

The Chiefs now have the best record in the AFC conference, meaning that if the season ended today they’d clinch a first-round bye week with the AFC’s No. 1 seed. They’d also be guaranteed home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Obviously, there are still eight regular-season games left to be played. The Bills, however, have to hope that Kansas City slips up on their way to the finish line. They also suddenly find themselves behind both the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins in their own division, which is a whole different debacle.

