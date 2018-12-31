Should Chiefs, AFC be afraid of Patriots in playoffs? Colin Cowherd thinks so originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots closed out the regular season with back-to-back wins by a combined score of 62-15 and secured a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs as the No. 2 seed.

The Patriots looked particularly strong Sunday with a 38-3 thumping of the rival New York Jets during which quarterback Tom Brady threw for 250 yards and four touchdowns.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

New England appears to be kicking into a higher gear at the perfect time, and Colin Cowherd explained Monday on his FOX Sports 1 show why the rest of the AFC, including the No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs, should fear the Patriots in the postseason.

"I'm watching that Patriots' game yesterday and I'm like "two words for the AFC, uh-oh!""@ColinCowherd explains why the Chiefs and the rest of the AFC should be afraid of the Patriots pic.twitter.com/YKU9POz6ng — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 31, 2018

The Chiefs had a tremendous regular season, but they finished it 3-3 over their final six games. Kansas City's defense also looked abysmal at times and allowed 27-plus points in nine games. And we can't forget about Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's long history of playoff failures.

Story continues

Arrowhead Stadium is a very tough place to play, especially for the Patriots, so the Chiefs would have at least a slight edge in a potential AFC Championship Game matchup between these teams. But even in that situation, it would be hard to bet against Tom Brady and Bill Belichick going up against an opponent with an inexperienced quarterback, a bad defense and a coach who consistently gets outcoached in important games.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.